Indiana – Friday

Quick Draw Midday

02-05-10-13-18-21-22-24-29-31-33-37-39-43-45-46-49-70-71-78, BE: 21

Daily Three-Midday

4-7-3, SB: 8

Daily Four-Midday

0-1-6-5, SB: 8

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $154 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

Michigan – Friday

Poker Lotto

AH-7C-5D-10D-2S

Midday Daily 3

2-7-3

Midday Daily 4

3-2-6-6

Daily 3

1-6-7

Daily 4

0-6-6-8

Fantasy 5

02-05-16-22-39

Keno

01-02-09-13-16-22-23-28-31-32-33-49-52-58-60-65-66-67-73-74-75-80

Indiana – Thursday

Cash 5

05-15-23-34-44

Estimated jackpot: $588,000

Cash4Life

23-25-27-31-40, Cash Ball: 2

Daily Three-Evening

5-8-2, SB: 2

Daily Four-Evening

0-7-9-7, SB: 2

Quick Draw Evening

02-04-08-12-15-16-17-19-20-28-33-34-40-47-48-51-74-78-79-80, BE: 48

