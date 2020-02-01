ELKHART — The management company for an Elkhart senior living community denies responsibility in the fatal shooting of two residents by another in July.
Larry Faso, a 76-year-old resident of Stratford Commons, is believed to have shot and killed 66-year-old Gail Shields and Jon Malk on July 31, before turning the gun on himself. Shields’ children filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Faso’s estate and against APT Management, saying the company failed to enforce rules against having a gun in the apartment complex.
Lawyers for APT management filed an answer Thursday in Elkhart County Superior Court 2. They say the company denies liability and that no action or failure to act on their part was the immediate cause of the shooting.
The company says it had no notice that Faso possessed a firearm or that “he would act in the manner in which he did.” The answer states that the apartment company and management company “cannot be vicariously liable for the alleged acts of Lawrence Faso,” which “were unforeseeable.”
Tanya Shields and Cory Shields, the adult daughter and son of Gail Shields, claim in their Dec. 18 lawsuit that the senior community knew about “the peculiar and abhorrent behavior of ... Larry Faso and of his potential to violently harm other residents of Stratford Commons.” They say Faso made several unfounded complaints to APT Management about Gail Shields sunbathing in the courtyard and about smoke from her grilling food.
The apartment complex and management company failed to provide any process for resolving the complaints and failed to protect Gail Shields from Faso’s complaints, the lawsuit alleges.
The answer from APT Management also points to “the conduct of the deceased,” including her own negligence, actions and omissions, assumed risk and “failure to avoid injury,” as reasons her children’s claims should be barred. It states that her conduct was the immediate cause of the incident, and that her “comparative fault” should bar or proportionately reduce any theoretical recovery by her children for damages.
The response follows one filed Jan. 15 by a lawyer who was appointed for Faso’s estate. It asks that their claims be put to the burden of proof before the court were to determine what, if any, relief they’re entitled to.
