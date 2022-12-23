Storm forces bell ringers off the front line

ELKHART — The Salvation Army of Elkhart pulled bell-ringers off their posts for the final three days of the all-important Red Kettle fundraising campaign.
“Due to expected inclement weather, and with safety in mind, there will be no bell ringers at the Red Kettles located around Elkhart on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” a release from organizers said.
Many businesses and organizations closed early Thursday in anticipation of the storms and planned to stay closed Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Elkhart County from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Saturday, with a high on Friday near 3 degrees and wind chill values as low as minus 25. Total snow accumulations in this area could be 6 to 12 inches, forecasters said.
City of Elkhart buildings and offices would be closed Friday, officials said.
“We want to ensure our emergency vehicles and snow-removal crews can do their work as unimpeded as possible,” a release from the city said. “The non-essential City of Elkhart staff will do their part to stay off the roads if possible.”
Borden has also suspended trash service for Friday, with Friday trash customers having their trash picked up on their next scheduled service day.
About 20 percent of the Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign comes from kettles and bell ringers. The annual campaign, with a goal this year of $500,000, serves as a key fundraising period to secure resources to meet the needs of those in the community who are struggling, officials said.
Kettles had been stationed at nine sites around the city this year. The fundraising effort, which began Nov. 3, typically accounts for about half of the agency’s annual budget and funds both seasonal and year-round services.
Donations can still be made through the Virtual Red Kettle options. Donors are invited to visit the website, saelkhart.org. Click “Love Beyond” to access the Virtual Red Kettle option.
Virtual donations in the final days of the campaign will be matched up to $1,000 by Leah Rife Photo, organizers said.
