Storm forces bell ringers off the front line

Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Windy with snow showers this afternoon. High 4F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy conditions and evening snow showers will evolve to a steadier snow and blizzard conditions overnight. Low near 0F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.