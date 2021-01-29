ELKHART — A vehicle reported as stolen out of Niles, Michigan, slammed into the front entrance of the Elkhart Fire Department on Friday before fleeing from police and later crashing, sending the driver and two others to the hospital.
No injuries were reported at the fire station, the Elkhart Police Department said.
