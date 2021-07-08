Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development said Wednesday that it still hasn’t decided how to continue payment of federal unemployment benefits more than a week after a judge ruled that the state must restart the extra $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Department of Workforce Development said Wednesday that it still hasn't decided how to continue payment of federal unemployment benefits, more than a week after a judge ruled that the state must restart the extra $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers.
An agency spokesperson declined to comment on if or when the state plans to rejoin the programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. It could still be nearly three weeks before a judge rules on Gov. Eric Holcomb's appeal to drop Indiana from the national programs before they're scheduled to end on Sept. 6.
Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
