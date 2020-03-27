INDIANAPOLIS — Two additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elkhart County on Friday, bringing the local total to nine, according to an update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The total number of positive cases in the state grew by 338 to 981. The total number of people tested was 6,936, the state said, up from up from 4,651 on Thursday.
Statewide, the number of deaths grew by seven, reaching a total of 24.
No deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in Elkhart County. A deceased individual from Bristol who was tested for COVID-19 has tested negative, Coroner James P. Elliott said Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health said it was experiencing technical difficulties with the dashboard on Indiana's COVID-19 site and was working to fix it.
