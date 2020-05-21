ELKHART — Movie theaters and public playgrounds will remain closed in Indiana for at least three more weeks under revisions to the state’s coronavirus reopening plan signed by the governor Thursday.
But the state’s business and gathering restrictions are being further eased for most of the state beginning Friday.
Local health officials on Thursday urged residents to continue following social distancing guidelines.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new executive order for a second round of easing many restrictions that were first imposed under the statewide stay-at-home order that was imposed March 25.
Because health indicators remain positive, most of the state will advance to Stage 3 of the five-stage Back On Track Indiana plan, Holcomb said.
For Cass, Lake and Marion counties, which started Stage 2 after other counties, Stage 3 may begin on June 1.
“We continue to remain vigilant about protecting Hoosiers’ health while taking responsible steps to further open our state’s economy,” Holcomb said. “Moving to Stage 3 is possible because Hoosiers across the state have worked together and made sacrifices to slow the spread.”
In Stage 3, Hoosiers 65 and over and those with high-risk health conditions — those who are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus — should remain at home as much as possible. Facial coverings in public places are recommended. Those who can work from home are encouraged to continue to do so.
Here are other aspects of Stage 3:
- Social gatherings of up to 100 people will be permitted following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.
- Retail and commercial businesses may open at 75% capacity. Shopping malls can open at 75% capacity with indoor common areas restricted to 50% capacity.
- Gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios, martial arts studios, and similar facilities may open with restrictions. Class sizes should be limited. Equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing and cleaned after each use. No contact activities are permitted.
- Community pools may open according to CDC guidance. Community tennis and basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, YMCA programs, and similar facilities may open with social gathering and social distancing guidelines in place.
- Community recreational youth and adult sports leagues may resume practices and conditioning while adhering to social gathering and social distancing guidelines. Contact sports, such as lacrosse and football, are prohibited, but conditioning and non-contact drills may take place.
- Youth summer day camps may open on June 1.
- Raceways may open with restrictions and no spectators.
- Campgrounds may open with restrictions, including social distancing and sanitation precautions. State park inns will reopen.
- Restaurants and bars with restaurant services may continue to operate at 50% capacity, but bar seating must remain closed. Personal services such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors may continue to be open by appointment only and must follow social distancing guidelines.
- Movie theaters and playgrounds, which had been projected to open in Stage 3, will remain closed. Movie theaters are now projected to open along with other entertainment facilities and venues during Stage 4. Playgrounds are to be determined.
If health indicators remain positive, the state will move to Stage 4 in mid-June, the governor said.
More information is available at www.backontrack.in.gov, and the governor's latest executive order is at www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm.
