ELKHART — An elementary school food service manager who admitted to stealing $7,000 from student accounts is now the subject of recovery efforts by the attorney general’s office.

Nichole Houser, 39, of Elkhart, in April pleaded guilty to theft as a Level 6 felony. She admitted that she stole $7,108 out of the collections she took for student accounts at Riverview Elementary School between 2016 and 2019.

