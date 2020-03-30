INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday announced that 273 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and three more have died.
That brings to 1,786 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Thirty-five Hoosiers have died, the state said Monday.
To date, 11,658 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 9,830 on Sunday.
No additional cases were reported in Elkhart County, where the tally remains at 12.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 135, while Hamilton County had 20, Lake County had 12 and Madison County had 11. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
