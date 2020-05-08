INDIANAPOLIS — A program to provide personal protective equipment to small businesses and nonprofits so they can safely reopen is up and running, state officials said this week.
The program provides free masks, hand sanitizer and face shields to companies with 150 employees or less that are registered with the Indiana Secretary of State to do business in the state.
The PPE Marketplace began taking orders Wednesday at backontrack.in .gov.
All businesses are encouraged to first source and procure PPE on their own. This service, supported by the Small Business Development Center and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, is designed to serve as an alternate backstop for employers most in need.
The state’s goal this week was to fill 10,000 orders. It said not all orders may be filled and free supplies would be provided while they last.
