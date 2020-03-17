INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday announced that a second Hoosier has died from COVID-19.
The patient is a Johnson County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws, the department said.
ISDH has received six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 30 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. The new cases involve two residents each in Lake, Franklin and Marion counties and will be included on ISDH’s online dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/.
The full list of counties with cases is included in the dashboard, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.
