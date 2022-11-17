Bethany Harley, president and CEO of South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership speaks to hundreds of guests at the second annual Startup Summit called the Founder Factory on Wednesday. The event was held inside The Lerner Theatre.
Photo provided / Stephanie Krol
A Startup Summit called Founder Factory drew hundreds of local entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders to The Lerner Theatre on Wednesday for a day of networking and connecting.
ELKHART — Hundreds of local entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders gathered Wednesday for the second annual Startup Summit called Founder Factory where ideas were shared to help them become more successful in their ventures.
The event drew nearly 300 guests to The Lerner Theatre for an all-day summit that included a “Shark Tank” competition, professional services speed dating, startup hall/EXpo and more including Google Startup.
