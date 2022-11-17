ELKHART — Hundreds of local entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders gathered Wednesday for the second annual Startup Summit called Founder Factory where ideas were shared to help them become more successful in their ventures.

The event drew nearly 300 guests to The Lerner Theatre for an all-day summit that included a “Shark Tank” competition, professional services speed dating, startup hall/EXpo and more including Google Startup.

