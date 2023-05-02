GOSHEN — During the 125th Goshen College Commencement Ceremony on Sunday, Felipe Hinojosa challenged the 165 members of the Class of 2023 to share their education with others and use it to change the world.

Hinojosa, a Latino civil rights historian from Texas A&M and former member of the college’s board of directors, encouraged graduates to continue into life with boldness and to not be silent.

— Goshen College Communications and Marketing Office

