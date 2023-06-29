High art

Dan Zock, an art teacher from Grand Haven, Michigan, by trade, puts the finishing touches on a mural on the south side of the building at 515 S. 2nd St., Elkhart. Zock said his niece, Dr. Emily Mitchell, a board-certified surgeon, asked him to do the work. She owns the recently opened cosmetic surgery business Elite Aesthetics.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard

