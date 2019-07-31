MIDDLEBURY — Officials with 1st Source Bank broke ground on a new building Tuesday, the company’s first permanent home in a community where it has been doing business for more than two decades.
Though the property has been under construction for a while, the company held its ground-breaking ceremony with roughly a dozen community members and bank officials in attendance.
“Reinvesting in our communities is all part of our corporate strategy,” said Jim Seitz, president of the 1st Source Bank Corp. “We have found that our niches are towns like Middlebury, where people take our value-driven philosophy to heart.”
The new full-service banking center is being built by Ancon Construction in a vacant lot near the current location, which is 801 W. Wayne St. The 1,600-square-foot facility will feature a drive-thru with an ATM, side-by-side customer service stations and loan offices.
“We will have more representation in the new building,” said Bill Burton, regional manager for 1st Source.
The venture marks the first facility built and owned by 1st Source in Middlebury, despite having a presence in town at the rental location for 22 years. The company, headquartered in South Bend, was founded in 1863.
Middlebury Chamber of Commerce President Jason Bontrager said he was encouraged by construction of a permanent bank building.
“At the chamber, we are very much in favor of more businesses coming to town, but also convenience for the community,” Bontrager said. “We also have a lot of drivers with all the RV companies coming through town. Depending on how much they come through, they may even do their banking here.”
Officials hope to have the new facility open by Jan. 20.
