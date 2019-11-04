ELKHART — Municipal election campaigns are in high gear as Tuesday’s election draws closer.
Over the weekend, Elkhart mayoral candidates Dave Miller, a Republican, and Rod Roberson, a Democrat, gathered all their resources for a final push.
Miller, a former two-term mayor, hosted Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer.
“We’re here to encourage folks to turn out and vote and support good candidates,” Holcomb said. “I couldn’t be prouder of not just what he’s accomplished in his past public and private life but what he’s willing to continue to give back. He is a true public servant.”
Holcomb, seeking re-election himself next year, is offering his endorsement for 10 Republican mayoral candidates across the state in a “Barnstorming Tour” that also includes candidates in New Albany, Terre Haute, Jeffersonville, Muncie, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Washington and Valparaiso.
“It’s wonderful to have the endorsement of the highest official in the state, and especially one that’s been so successful,” Miller said. “Knowing that we’ll have a good working relationship and Elkhart and Indianapolis will be strong working partners will make all the difference in the future of our community.”
Holcomb said local offices often have much more influence in a person’s daily life than state or federal government.
“It is critically important that the government that is closest to you, that you’re involved and your voice is heard,” Holcomb said.
Miller said he would continue to knock on doors and attend events “to meet as many people as I can.”
“We’re peaking at exactly the right moment,” he said.
Democratic candidate Roberson also was busy on the final weekend of the campaign.
“Let’s Get Active, Elkhart!” was held at the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center to introduce residents to candidates for city council and mayor, but also to showcase the new community wellness center that opened in July.
“People need to feel as though this is their center and a lot of times when you don’t come, you just don’t know,” Roberson said.
Roberson was scheduled to attend an event Saturday night at The Arena Michiana on Middlebury Street and on Sunday at the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar Sahib on Day Road in Mishawaka to speak with a group of gas station owners.
“We’re working, and you know you never really know until it gets to the end,” Roberson said about his campaign. “I don’t know. What’s more important than anything is how others feel like we’re doing.”
Absentee voting will end Monday.
As of Friday, a total of 2,663 ballots had been collected – 590 received via mail, 1,871 in person, 199 from the travel board and three by email, according to Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson.
The number is over 20 percent higher than the last municipal election in 2015, which had collected 1,994 absentee votes as of Nov. 1, Anderson said late Friday.
Polling places at vote centers across the county are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
OFFICIAL LIST OF 2019 CANDIDATES
City of Elkhart
Mayor
Dave Miller, Republican
Rod Roberson, Democrat
City Clerk
Debra Barrett, Republican
Judge, Elkhart City Court
Charles H. Grodnik, Republican
1st District Common Council
Richard Shively, Republican
Gerry Roberts, Democrat
2nd District Common Council
Brian A. Thomas, Republican
Andrew Strycker, Democrat
3rd District Common Council
David E. Henke, Republican
4th District Common Council
Dwight Fish, Democrat
5th District Common Council
H. Brent Curry, Democrat
6th District Common Council
Pam Kurpgeweit, Republican
Tonda Hines, Democrat
Common Council At-Large (3 seats)
Kevin Bullard, Republican
Brian Dickerson, Republican
Mary M. Olson, Republican
Thomas Butler, Democrat
Arivs L. Dawson, Democrat
Alex Holtz, Democrat
City of Goshen
Mayor
Jeremy P. Stutsman, Democrat
City Clerk-Treasurer
Angie McKee, Republican
Adam C. Scharf, Democrat
Judge, Goshen City Court
Richard L. Mehl, Republican
1st District Common Council
Jim McKee, Republican
2nd District Common Council
Douglas Nisley, Republican
Jonathan D. Neufeld, Democrat
3rd District Common Council
Matt P. Schrock, Republican
Jennifer E. Shell, Democrat
Rafael Correa, Independent
4th District Common Council
Mark A. Huser, Republican
Megan W. Eichorn, Democrat
5th District Common Council
Gilberto Perez Jr., Democrat
Common Council At-Large (2 seats)
David B. Daugherty, Republican
Brett F. Weddell, Republican
Julia King, Democrat
Charles D. Mumaw, Democrat
Town of Bristol
Town Clerk-Treasurer
Bonnie Frye, Republican
Cathy Antonelli, Democrat
Town Council At-Large (3 seats)
Jeff A. Beachy, Republican
Floyd Lynch, Republican
Delbert Schrock, Republican
Town of Millersburg
Town Clerk-Treasurer
Mackenzie Taylor, Republican
1st Ward Town Council
Dean S. Smith, Republican
2nd Ward Town Council
Austin Turner, Republican
James W. Clifton, American Free Soil Party
3rd Ward Town Council
James Winkler, Republican
