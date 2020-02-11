GOSHEN — A second potential class that includes spouses has been added to a proposed class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Goshen Hospital patients told they may have been exposed to infection by improperly sterilized equipment.
The lawsuit was originally filed Nov. 22 on behalf of Linda Gierek and others who were potentially exposed to hepatitis C, hepatitis B and human immunodeficiency virus when they had surgery between April and September. The hospital alerted patients from that period that one step in the sterilization process wasn’t completed for certain instruments, potentially exposing 1,182 patients to hepatitis and HIV.
