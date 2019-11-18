Speed cited in fatal crash on bypass

SOUTH BEND — A Howe man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on the U.S. 20 Bypass at Elm Road, police said.
Michael Maskow, 45, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 8:40 a.m., according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. A female passenger was found conscious in the front passenger seat of the Toyota pick-up truck and taken for medical treatment of head and neck injuries and a possible broken ankle.
The passenger confirmed that Maskow was the driver. Maskow was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Following the crash, the vehicle came to rest on its rooftop against the median of the eastbound lanes of the bypass. Witnesses following behind the crashed vehicle told investigators the vehicle had just passed another vehicle and then veered into the median wall.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and further toxicology test will be conducted as St. Joseph County Police continue the investigation, the report said.
