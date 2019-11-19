South Main to be closed 2 weeks for Hotel Elkhart work

ELKHART — A two-block section of downtown Main Street will be closed the next two weeks for new sanitary sewer construction related to the Hotel Elkhart renovation, city officials said.
South Main Street will be closed at the East Marion Street intersection, officials said.
The street will be open to local traffic south of Franklin Street with a detour through the Curtis Public Parking Lot.
Southbound traffic should detour to Franklin Street, Third Street and Harrison Street.
Northbound traffic should detour to Marion Street, Second Street and Franklin Street.
