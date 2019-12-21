South Bend man charged with Elkhart robbery

ELKHART — A South Bend man is accused of robbing an Elkhart convenience store earlier this month.
A warrant issued Friday charges Dominick Taylor, 27, with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony. Police say he’s the suspect in the Dec. 2 robbery of the Franklin Gas Plus at 1403 W. Franklin St.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by up to 16 years in prison.
According to court documents:
The cashier at the time of the 9:40 a.m. robbery told Elkhart Police he was ringing up a man at the register when the man pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him. The man told him to open the cash register, then took all the money out of it and fled the store.
The suspect got into a red Honda Civic and fled south on Thomas Street. Police were able to get the license plate number of the vehicle from exterior surveillance footage.
The owner of the vehicle later contacted police and said her car was taken without her permission while she was at work on Dec. 2. She believed it had been used in a robbery.
Police also released a photo of the suspect captured by interior security cameras. It resulted in three anonymous tips identifying the man as Taylor.
Taylor came in to the Elkhart Police Department with his mother on Dec. 6. He allegedly told a detective he was there to turn himself in for the robbery but later said he wouldn’t make a statement until after speaking with a lawyer.
His mother told the detective she had convinced him to turn himself in because she was afraid for his safety after recognizing him in the suspect photo that was published in the media.
