ELKHART — A South Bend man is accused of crashing his car and leaving his injured female passenger behind as he ran off with her purse.
Andrew Thomas, 31, was arrested following the accident Saturday and charged with habitual traffic violator resulting in serious injury, a Level 5 felony. He was also charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury, a Level 6 felony.
Police say Thomas drove off the road and into a tree, causing injuries to his female passenger including several broken bones and kidney damage. He then fled the scene with the woman’s purse.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bond. He was also arrested on two warrants issued in St. Joseph County.
A Level 5 felony is punishable by up to six years in prison and a Level 6 felony by up to 2-1/2 years.
According to court documents:
Elkhart Police responded to the crash in the 1900 block of Osolo Road and found a 2008 Nissan Maxima with significant front end damage. It appeared to have gone off the road and crashed into a large tree.
A large crowd had already gathered around the vehicle and a few people were tending to an injured woman who was sitting on the ground just outside the driver’s seat. She had been pulled through the driver’s side door because the passenger door was too damaged to open.
The woman appeared to be in extreme pain and wasn’t able to answer questions because she was only in a semi-conscious state. After she was taken to the hospital, her injuries were determined to be a broken right ankle, broken left rib and a lesion on her kidney.
The license plate on the vehicle was determined to have been reported stolen in Elkhart County.
A man at the scene told police that he was driving south on Osolo Road when the Nissan came from behind and into the oncoming lane. He thought it was trying to pass him but it continued towards the ditch and into the tree.
He said he saw a man exit the driver’s side door with a woman’s purse in hand and run away on foot, eastbound into an apartment complex. The other driver described the man’s appearance, including his tattoos and clothing.
Police spotted Thomas behind a trash container near the southeast corner of the apartment complex. Minutes later, he was taken into custody at gunpoint while hiding in a garage.
He was in possession of a black handbag and a gold cellphone, both of which he later said belonged to the female passenger. Police say Thomas also remarked, unprompted, “Someone said I was driving?”
He was taken to the hospital to be checked out for injuries to his left arm, left shoulder and the back of his neck. Medical staff said he had marks consistent with being in the driver’s seat during a crash, including cuts on the left side of his neck from an airbag, according to police.
Thomas insisted he never wears a seatbelt. He also asked several times about the status of the female passenger, without being asked whether there was anyone else in the vehicle during the crash.
Thomas refused to submit to a blood draw after learning of the woman’s injuries.
