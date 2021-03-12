GOSHEN — A South Bend man has admitted to cocaine possession as part of a plea agreement.
Lorenzo Ortiz, 28, on Thursday pleaded guilty to possession of at least 28 grams of cocaine, a Level 3 felony. Police said they found the drug on him during a July 31, 2019, traffic stop by an undercover officer in Elkhart.
