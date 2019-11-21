ELKHART— Drumroll, please.
The 2020 RV of the Year award was given to Venture RV for its Sonic X Travel Trailer at the RV of The Year Awards held Thursday afternoon.
For the fifth consecutive year, Rollin on TV filmed the ceremony, which was in a large, slightly darkened room at the RV Hall of Fame’s Northern Indiana Conference Center.
The show honored Venture RV and four finalists with Rick Kessler, managing editor of RVBusiness, and Colleen Wilcox, former news anchor for ABC 57, serving as this year’s co-hosts.
RV of The Year recognition is awarded by RVBusiness magazine, which rates everything from marketability, aesthetics, design, and functionality as well as outside-of-the-box thinking, said Sherman Goldenberg, a partner and publisher of the magazine.
Aram Koltookian, president of KZ RV, a parent company of Venture RV, said he was thrilled that his company received the top award for their latest creation.
“There are 1,000 different RVs made and a lot of different companies, so to be chosen the RV of The Year by magazines such as distinguishes as RVBusiness is phenomenal,” he said.
The Sonix X utilizes a Go-Power solar system with four solar panels, 250-amp lithium-ion battery, 2000-watt inverter and 100-amp charger.
The vehicle also retains its visual off-road cues — 15-inch off-road tires, rock guards, high-definition LED light bars front and rear as well as a trademark tubular “nerf bar” bumper system.
It has has a water filtration system that will draw up to 75 feet away, from a six-foot drop.
The Sonic X is currently available in two floorplans — the rear-bath 26-foot, 11-inch SN220VRBX and the SN211VDBX, which incorporates rear twin beds into its 26-foot, 6-inch dimensions – both of which offer a single streetside slideout.
“It wasn’t an easy choice, by any means,” RVBusiness Editor Bruce Hampson said in a statement. “There were a number of impressive motorized and towable units at open house this year that could easily have made the cut. In fact, winnowing our list down to just five finalists was a drawn-out debate.”
Among the five finalists:
· Keystone Sprinter 3610FWFKS: Keystone RV Co. pioneered the modern front kitchen concept in fifth-wheels with its Montana line and the Sprinter 3610FWFKS takes it a step further, creating an open, airy floorplan with a bartop dining area rather than freestanding dinette, dual kitchen entry and an exterior kitchen as well.
· Camp 365 by AWOL Outdoors: This intricately designed towable weighs in at a base of less than 1,500 pounds, yet opens up at the campsite to create a comfortable environment with 700 cubic feet of living space.
· Newmar Supreme Aire: Newmar’s second Super C model, this Cummins-powered unit features a unique “bridge” between the cab and house, which allows Newmar to retain the chassis air-cab system and puts the cockpit on the same level as the coach.
· nuCamp Aria: First seen at last year’s Open House as a prototype, the sleek 5,185-pound (dry) Avia offers a front wraparound telescoping dinette, rear queen bedroom suite with telescoping bathroom and sleeps four.
