EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Edwardsburg Public Schools was closed on Friday after a social media threat, later determined to be low risk, was forwarded to the administration on Thursday night, according to Superintendent Jim Knoll.
In a letter to parents, Knoll said the threatening message was a copy message posted from a Lansing school district with a further message added.
