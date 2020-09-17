ELKHART — Social justice, racial equality and police relations were in the spotlight Thursday as municipal and law enforcement leaders came together for a wide-ranging discussion with the community.
The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County, featured Mayor Rod Roberson, Police Chief Kris Seymore and Cpl. Jason Ray, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 52, who fielded questions from the league and a socially distanced audience of about 100 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church.
Among questions put to panelists from the League of Women Voters by the Rev. Dannell Brown, pastor of Agape Baptist Missionary Church in Elkhart, was how the city plans on building trust with minority communities.
Roberson, who was elected last fall as the city’s first Black mayor, said he believes there’s a false narrative that officers care only about policing around “Black and brown” communities and not others.
“And I think that narrative, if there are cases that individually speak to it, that these cases need to be specifically looked at and dealt with, which will happen under this administration,” he said.
He acknowledged racial tensions are likely to continue in the city until equitable relationships are developed between the community and the department.
“Our police department will have to be in the middle of it and will have to make sure that we are, as a police department, driving that false narrative into a place that doesn’t exist,” he said. “That’s the only way to build trust.”
“So, there’s going to be community relationship events that characterize the real narrative and not the false one,” he said. “With this particular administration, in the police department, we’re going to deal with this trust issue straight forward. I want our police department to have a relationship within our community where they know the assets that are in Black, brown and white communities across the spectrum. These false narratives shouldn’t drive the day. The narratives that should are the ones we create as a community that lead us to believe that we are one Elkhart.”
Roberson said one of the reasons he hired Seymore as police chief in July was his answer to a question about accountability.
“He indicated that accountability should be a standard that we live by across all races, systems and disciplines, and it should be equitably distributed across them,” Roberson said. “And to me, as an African American male, that’s all I wanted, is to be treated equally. Treat me like you would everyone else. And if I know that’s happening, I feel as though we have a relationship we can drive. So, that’s where trust is generated and that’s what we have to ensure happens in all encounters that occur in our police department.”
When asked if he is aware of the trust issues minority communities have toward police, Seymore quickly responded, “Absolutely.”
He said there’s no quick fix to resolving the problems, but he admits there’s a problem and that the department is doing its part to address it.
“From the perspective of the police department, how I do things is one conversation at a time,” he said. “If you listen a little bit more than you talk, you might learn something and come at each situation differently. I feel I have the unique capability to have a conversation with all citizens from different walks of life in this city and that’s what I expect from the police department. And when you can listen, empathize and have compassion with whatever someone is going through, you’re going to be able to solve problems because that’s what this is all about.”
Two social injustice rallies were held in Elkhart in June as part of a nationwide movement to end police brutality in response to the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
Seymore said that tactic is not condoned at the EPD. “We’ve never trained on chokeholds, never have – it’s a no, period,” he said.
Seymore responded to an American Civil Liberties Union report showing Black people are more than three times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana despite comparable marijuana usage rates.
“I don’t have control over what’s legal or not, but what I want is for our officers to be smart,” he said. “If our officers come across marijuana, they have discretion, but I’ve never been one to encourage officers to go out and randomly find petty things to show numbers. I’m not a numbers person, I’m about it being something substantial and that counts. I want our officers to go after murderers, child molesters, drug dealers and robbers, for example.”
Roberson fielded a question about what he’s doing to recruit more minorities officers. Although he acknowledged that diversity is important, it’s more important to ensure the officer is dealing with the issue at hand promptly and fairly.
“What we have to do is ensure the 135 officers we currently have are delivering that equity along that excellent standard because if they are, it won’t matter if they’re white or Black,” he said. “Unless the equity piece is dealt with, then that’s when the narratives slip and then all of a sudden we need more African American or Latino officers.”
Janet Evanega, president of the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County, said she was pleased with the event’s turnout and said the group’s goal is to create a dialogue by educating the public on current issues within the community.
“This was a great start,” she said of the forum. “Now we need to move on and have meaningful discussions about race and relationships with the police department. And I was very impressed and moved by what the chief said and I believe he wants to do a good job for every citizen in Elkhart and I hope that resonated with everyone.”
