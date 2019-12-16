Small fire causes brief evacuation at Monger Elementary

ELKHART— A small fire caused a brief evacuation at Monger Elementary School on Monday morning after a student lit a paper towel dispenser on fire in the school’s bathroom, according to the Elkhart Fire Department.
According to Division Chief Rodney Dale, the department responded to a fire call at 9:22 a.m. at 1100 E. Hively Ave.
Students were evacuated across the street to Zion Missionary Church while fire crews investigated the source of the fire, Dale said.
The fire was contained by a fire extinguisher and declared under control around 9:38 a.m.
“It was a tiny fire. It did create a lot of smoke and there’s a lot of smoke damage, but there were minimal flames and it didn’t get outside the bathroom area,” Dale said.
No injuries were reported. Staff and students were given the all-clear to return to the building around 10:30 a.m.
Following the report from the Elkhart Fire Department, the school was able to identify a student who was involved and will take appropriate action, Elkhart Community Schools spokeswoman Brenda Kolbe said.
Parents and guardians of Monger students were called and informed of the situation, Kolbe said.
