By TRUTH STAFF
NEW PARIS — A 10-year-old who was driving a skid loader was not injured when a car struck the boy’s vehicle from behind.
However, the driver of the car and her 4-year-old son were transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred about 6:10 p.m. Monday as 10-year-old Shawn Martin of New Paris was traveling east on C.R. 46 toward C.R. 15 on a 2018 Gehl 220 skid loader, the report said.
Jeannette Pollard, 52, of Wakarusa, was traveling behind him in 2011 Dodge Charger when Pollard’s vehicle struck the skid loader from behind, according to police.
