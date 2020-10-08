Aeriel Shoun, right, is handed the keys to her new Habitat home on Stiver Avenue in Elkhart by Bonnie Waltz, Habitat family services director, during a dedication ceremony outside her home on Thursday.
Community members attend a dedication ceremony hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, to witness Aeriel Shoun, a 34-year-old single mother, receive keys to her new home on Stiver Avenue in Elkhart.
Aeriel Shoun, right, is handed the keys to her new Habitat home on Stiver Avenue in Elkhart by Bonnie Waltz, Habitat family services director, during a dedication ceremony outside her home on Thursday.
Community members attend a dedication ceremony hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, to witness Aeriel Shoun, a 34-year-old single mother, receive keys to her new home on Stiver Avenue in Elkhart.
ELKHART — Hard work for an Elkhart mother has paid off, as she received the keys to her new home, courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County.
Aeirel Shoun is a 34-year-old single mother of three children – Deeona, Devon and Daron, ages 17, 16 and 12. Unable to find an affordable rental, she and her children have been living with her sister and sharing the cost of rent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.