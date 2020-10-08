ELKHART — Hard work for an Elkhart mother has paid off, as she received the keys to her new home, courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County.

Aeirel Shoun is a 34-year-old single mother of three children – Deeona, Devon and Daron, ages 17, 16 and 12. Unable to find an affordable rental, she and her children have been living with her sister and sharing the cost of rent.

