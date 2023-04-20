ELKHART — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 69-year-old man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance.
Roger Ray is 6 feet, 300 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Ray, who was last seen about 1 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart.
Anyone with information on Ray's whereabouts can contact police through the dispatch number at 574-293-2175 or by calling 911.
