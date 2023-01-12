ELKHART — Police were investigating a shooting with injuries in the 700 block of West Garfield Avenue.
Police were called to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue in reference to the sounds of gunfire about 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, the Elkhart Police Department said. While officers searched the area, Elkhart General Hospital received a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound, the report said.
