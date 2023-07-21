ELKHART — Police continued to investigate a shooting on East Bristol Street that left an 18-year-old with injuries.
Officers were called at 10:37 p.m. Thursday to the 1800 block of Visscher Street, where they made contact with a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the Elkhart Police Department said. A 24-year-old woman also was injured by shattered glass during the incident, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.