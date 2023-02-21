ELKHART — A police chase that started in Elkhart in the wake of a shooting on the city's north side stretched into Michigan before a K-9 tracked the subject in a wooded area and allowed officers to take the subject into custody.
Officer were dispatched to the 1800 block of Filbert Way at 9:03 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting report, the Elkhart Police Department said. The female victim told police a known male subject fired several shots at the sliding glass door to her apartment while she and a male were inside the apartment. No injuries were reported.
