ELKHART — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a local bar Saturday night, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
Officers responded to a call about 2:50 a.m. in regards to gunfire at Jimmy Squids Hideout, 705 C. R. 6 East, according to police.
Officers were unable to locate any witnesses or injured at the scene but were able to locate a scene in the parking lot and found shell casings.
A Kia Sportage found in the parking lot had a rear window shattered from what appeared to be from a bullet, police said.
Officers were unable to locate anyone at the scene with injuries.
About 40 minutes later a 24-year old male walked into St. Joseph Hospital with a bullet wound to his leg.
Elkhart city police were informed.
The case remains under investigation, according to police.
