Shipshewana woman dies in Michigan lake

UNION, Mich. — A 19-year-old Shipshewana woman drowned in a Cass County lake Tuesday night while swimming with friends.
Janelle Miller was wake-boarding on Long Lake in Porter Township with a group of six friends from Indiana when they stopped to take a break, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Department, which received the call about 7:30 p.m.
Miller decided to leave the boat and go swimming, friends told police.
Shortly after she left, her friends became unable to locate her so they called 911 and dove into the water to search for the missing woman.
Deputies from the sheriff’s department as well as first responders with the Southeast Public Safety Authority also began searching for Miller. West Michigan Air Care was also unable to locate the woman by flying over the area.
Cass County Marine Division and Van Buren County Dive Team located Miller’s body around 11 p.m.
Police said alcohol was not a factor and a life jacket was not used. The case remains under investigation, police said.
