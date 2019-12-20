SHIPSHEWANA — One person is dead following a crash in Van Buren Township in LaGrange County early Wednesday afternoon.
Jason Yoder, 34, of Millersburg, was traveling east on S.R. 120 near C.R. 675 W. in his 2005 Jaguar X about 1:40 p.m. when he went left-of-center and struck Tonya Yoder, 29, of Howe, in her 2007 Saturn Ion head on, according to LaGrange County police.
Jason’s Jaguar spun out and left the roadway, sustaining heavy front end damage as he became entrapped in the vehicle. He had to be extricated from the vehicle by first responders and was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for minor injuries and released later.
The collision also caused the Tonya’s Saturn to become airborne, rotating 90 degrees and turning over an unknown number of times before coming to a final rest on the driver’s side of the roadway.
A passenger in her vehicle, Seth Carter, 27, of Shipshewana, was transported to Parkview Hospital for minor injuries and released. Tonya Yoder was pronounced deceased at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner.
Jason Yoder told investigators that he’d fallen asleep at the wheel prior to the collision.
Police said everyone in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
Charges have been filed for operating left-of-center and the crash is still under investigation at this time.
