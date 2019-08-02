SHIPSHEWANA — Shoppers may find something unique at this year’s Shipshewana Antique Festival, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Farmstead Event Pavillion, 368 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana.
Shoppers will find unique vintage décor, jewelry, signs, primitives, furniture and pottery from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Following the festival, there will be a Gas and Steam Engine Show that includes sawmill demonstrations at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will also be threshing at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and plowing at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and a spark show beginning at 8 p.m.
