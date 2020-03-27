ELKHART — Three Michiana area businesses donated necessary supplies to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department this week.
“I don’t think there are a lot of words to really convey how thankful we are to the community for supporting us in this way, whether it’s a business or individual citizens,” said the department’s administrative assistant and media specialist Mike Culp.
Twisted Wick, of Greenwood, and Tri Pac, of South Bend, provided donations of hand sanitizer, and Northwest Interiors, of Elkhart provided 120 face masks.
“Everything that we do really is an interaction with the public or in the corrections facility, with inmates or vendors, so this is part of that personal protective equipment that gives officers an opportunity to protect themselves and others from possible infection,” Culp said. “This means a lot to us because we’re going to be out here to serve regardless of what the situation is.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the jail or of any staff at the sheriff’s department. Any individual at the department who doesn’t feel well or may be showing symptoms of illness is asked to stay home from work no matter what their position is.
“These items are crucial in keeping our staff and inmates healthy and protected from COVID-19,” said the department’s social media specialist Jennifer Purdue. “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from businesses and members of our community during this challenging time.”
The sheriff’s department requests that those wishing to donate items check before making drop-offs, to ensure that individuals and groups that need items get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.