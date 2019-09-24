GOSHEN — With applications for help replacing failing septic systems adding up to more than $140,000 so far this year, county officials may have to seek additional funds for the first time.
The Elkhart County Storm Water Board heard the year-to-date numbers for the illicit discharge cost-sharing program Monday. The board approves applications to the program, which helps low-income families in certain situations who need to fix or replace their septic system but can’t afford to.
The cost share program is overseen by the Environmental Division of the Elkhart County Health Department. It’s meant to prevent illicit sewer discharge into public water ways.
“The overall goal is to clean up water in our community,” said Mike Yoder, a storm water board member and county commissioner. “It’s hard to put a value on that.”
He said the cost share program is about as old as the county’s municipal separate storm sewer system program itself. The county established its storm water management program about 15 years ago.
“We did this pretty early in the storm water process,” he said. “When we created the storm water board, it was one of the first things we did.”
The board can agree to cover part of the cost outright or provide the money as a loan – or a combination of the two – based on how household income compares to federal low-income and poverty guidelines.
Previously, a set amount of funding was given based on where household income fell. Under new rules adopted for this year, funding can be given as a percentage of the cost of septic system replacement.
The board has approved more than a dozen applications this year, adding up to a total of $136,335, according to information provided to the board by Elise Pfaff, MS4 environmentalist with the health department. She noted that a budget of $150,000 had been provided for the program this year, so an additional appropriation may have to be made if more applications are approved.
The year-to-date total didn’t include a new requested granted Monday, for a couple with eight children in Goshen. The lowest estimate for replacing the septic system on their property is $11,700, which she noted would be a significant portion of their expected income for the year.
Based on how the family qualified, the board voted to provide 75 percent of the cost, or $8,775, in the form of contingent grant assistance. The other 25 percent will be in the form of a zero-interest loan.
The board also approved an additional $2,150 toward a previously granted request after hearing about additional work that needed to be done.
Slow progress
Yoder said after the meeting that the amount of money budgeted for the program has been pretty consistent year to year, and they haven’t had to appropriate additional funds yet. But he said the number of applications has gradually increased and the average cost of a replacement septic system has grown by as much as $10,000.
A total of 83 applications have been approved since 2008, adding up to $527,705 in assistance being given, according to information from Yoder. They range from three families receiving $15,000 in assistance in 2011 to 17 families receiving $113,065 worth of help in 2016.
So far this year, 15 applicants have received about $147,000 in assistance.
Even after more than a decade of providing help, Yoder indicated that they’ve only made a small dent in the number of septic systems that need to be addressed.
“We’re just wrapping up our water sampling. Every year, we do a sample of some of the water in ditches, rivers and streams. The goal is to see E. coli and other bacteria decline,” he said. “It seems like we’ve had really slow progress.”
Part of the challenge is that they don’t know just how many of those failing septic systems there are, he added.
“When you have a septic discharge go into a creek, it’s a problem,” he said. “We don’t know where they’re all at in the county, and it could take another decade to fix them. Till we do that, we’ll probably see bacteria numbers higher than we’d like to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.