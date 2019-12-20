BRISTOL — A three-car collision involving a semi led to the hospitalization of two motorists Friday morning.
Todd Meyer, 51, of Marcellus, Michigan, was traveling north on S.R. 15 near C.R. 14 when his vehicle went left-of-center about 6:15 a.m., according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
Meyer's 2003 Lexus GX struck the trailer of a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Christopher Brownlee, 47, of Rockford, Illinois, before continuing north and striking a 2019 Nissan NV200 driven by Melvin Prnce, 66, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and going off the road. Meyer's vehicle came to a rest on its driver's side.
Meyer was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for leg pain and minor bleeding. Prince was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for a complaint of hip pain.
Meyer was cited for going left of center and no use of safety restraint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.