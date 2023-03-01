GOSHEN — An officer with Elkhart County Court Security suffered "moderate injury" after discharging his firearm at the Goshen Courthouse, 101 N. Main St.
Joshua Troup, 23, was in the security office and was putting his firearm into his holster when the weapon discharged and struck him in the foot at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.
