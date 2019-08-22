Second-to-last brush pickup of the year scheduled

GOSHEN — The August brush pickup in Goshen will begin on Monday.
During scheduled brush collections, the Street Department will make only one pass through the city to pick up brush. Residents are asked to have their brush by the front curb, but not in the street, by 7 a.m.
Brush will not be picked up in alleys. The piles of brush should be trash-free. Crews cannot access the piles if blocked by vehicles.
For information regarding Dial-A-Trailer and the Brush Trailer, residents are encouraged to go to www.goshenindiana.org/street-department.
The next, and final, brush collection of the year will be Sept. 23. The Street Department will then move onto leaf pickup.
