GOSHEN — One of three girls accused of breaking out of an institutional home after battering an employee pleaded guilty.
Kenya Jones, 15, admitted to robbery resulting in injury as a Level 3 felony in court Thursday. She along with Gabriala Peters and Nimaoni King, both 16, were arrested after police said they took an employee’s keys and escaped from a secure unit at Bashor Children’s Home in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.