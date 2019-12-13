Search for phone blamed in Goshen crash

GOSHEN — A search for a cellphone led to a crash and two injuries Thursday on Elkhart Road, police said.
Ronaldo Garcia, 21, of Goshen, was traveling northwest on Elkhart about 6:50 p.m. and went into the center lane to make a left turn, attempting to enter the parking lot of McDonald's, according to Goshen police. As he was turning, Garcia dropped his phone and began to reach for it, taking his attention from the roadway.
Darlin Lozano Aparicio, 39, of Goshen, was traveling south on Elkhart Road when she was struck head-on by Garcia's 2008 Toyota Yaris. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.
Aparicio's 10-year-son was seated in the rear passenger seat without a restraint, and suffered bruising and swelling near his right eye. Aparicio's 3-year-old was in a child car seat on the driver's side rear of her 2006 Honda Odyssey. He suffered a swollen-shut left eye and minor bleeding from the nose.
Both children were transported from the scene for medical treatment.
