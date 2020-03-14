GOSHEN — All seven school districts in Elkhart County on Saturday announced they would be closed in the weeks ahead, falling in line with a flurry of other cancellations and closings aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Elkhart, Concord, Goshen, Baugo, Middlebury, WaNee and Fairfield school corporations all announced they were canceling classes for up to four weeks, including a week of spring break, and some starting as early as Monday. Announcements were sent directly to parents and staff via text notification and on social media. Some districts said they would be open Monday to allow students and teachers to prepare.
No cases of the illness have been confirmed in the county.
The school closing announcements came in waves Saturday just hours after local officials held a news conference to offer assurances to the public that they are prepared for when the virus does reach the area and to ease anxiety over the related illness, COVID-19.
“We want to encourage responsible and reasonable behavior,” Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder said during the news conference. “We’re witnessing in this community a range of reactions to both the predictions of the virus infection pattern but also the public health-related recommendations. The spectrum of reaction ranges from a perception that this is a hoax to hoarding supplies, and I’d like to say that both of these are creating additional and unnecessary risk for our community.”
Health department and hospital leaders, county commissioners, police departments, school district superintendents and the mayors of Elkhart, Goshen and Nappanee spoke at the news conference to assure the public that they’re meeting regularly and speaking with state officials for recommendations on how to proceed.
“Prevention is the key,” said Elkhart County Health Department Health Officer Lydia Mertz. “Normal precautions — washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer, but soap and water are the preferred methods. Try not to touch your face. Self-isolate if you believe you may have symptoms that are related, and if you have symptoms, call your primary care doctor, call your healthcare provider. You will receive instructions on what to do and where to go at that time. Please do not just show up at your doctor’s office. Please do not just show up at the hospital emergency room. Call first and you will be given instructions on where to go and what to do. We ask that people who feel that they are sick stay home, except for following the instructions that you’re given by your health care provider.”
Mertz said Elkhart County does not yet have any confirmed cases, but that if there were a confirmed case, the health department would be notified immediately in order to prepare and to get information to the public. She said the health department is in contact with emergency personnel, stakeholders and schools daily.
“We will see some community spread,” she added. “I don’t see how we can avoid that when it’s in counties around us ... coronavirus is here in the United States and we need to accept that and do the best we can to keep people from getting severely ill by taking these measures. Our goal is to flatten the curve so we are not overloading the medical supplies, we’re not overwhelming hospitals and nursing homes and doctor’s offices. By using protective measures, we can accomplish that."
The Indiana State Department of Health on Saturday reported three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 15 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. All but one are adults.
The new cases involve residents of Marion, LaPorte and Wells counties and have been included on ISDH’s online dashboard at in.gov/coronavirus. The dashboard is updated daily at 10 a.m. Other counties with positive cases are Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Noble and St. Joseph.
Schools
At the news conference, before the school cancellations were announced, Mertz said she was in regular contact with the Indiana State Department of Health, which she said indicated there was no reason to close Elkhart County schools.
“It will not decrease the spread of disease,” Mertz said. “It is socially devastating to students to have that done as well.”
Schools officials, in their announcements later in the day, said arrangements were being made to provide meals to students during the shutdown, but details were still be arranged.
Mertz, during the news conference, said anxiety may be a key reason why so many districts in the state were closing.
“As I’m sure any superintendent here will tell you, parents are anxious for the health of their children. I understand that. I am a parent also, but if they will take a step back and look at the facts, they will know that we really do have the best interests of their children at heart. Schools do not want their students to get sick, they do not want staff members to get sick.”
Elkhart County school officials at the news conference said they were working together to decide what was best for their schools, with advice from medical professionals. With every district participating in the Elkhart County Area Career Center and other interdistrict programs, the schools said they would be keeping a close eye on developments.
“We will continue to rely on the experts in the field in this case,” WaNee Superintendent Scot Croner said a few hours before announcing his district's schools would close.
“Pandemic outbreaks are not an area they provide for in superintendent training, so we are going to fall back on our health experts and lean on their guidance. That said, there’s going to be some political pressure, family pressure, people that want us to make a decision," he said. "When push comes to shove, if our community is demanding that we shut down schools, from my standpoint at WaNee schools, it will be difficult for us."
Mertz said if a single student at just one school were to contract the virus, steps would likely be taken to close that individual school for a day or two for a deep cleaning, and then it would re-open. Schools are expected to stay open, “unless we all of a sudden get inundated in the schools — and I do not anticipate that,” Mertz said.
By the end of the day, all school districts in the county announced they would close.
'We can navigate this'
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman requested that businesses and customers be respectful to those who may need to stay home sick or care for family members.
“We will need to think differently about how we live our lives. We will need to give up some of our routines so that we can navigate this,” Stutsman said. “In our workplaces and our schools, if they aren’t operating as usual, we ask that people be understanding and flexible to accommodate people who are caring for their families.”
Mertz added that influenza is also still strong in the community and not to assume every respiratory illness is coronavirus
Dan Nafziger, former Elkhart County Health Officer, infectious disease physician and chief medical officer for Goshen Hospital, agreed
Nafziger said the hospital created a COVID-19 plan in February and has created a call center to help alleviate calls coming into doctor's offices. They also set up a testing site at the Goshen Physicians Urgent Care, but due to limited supplies they will only be testing high-risk patients with a health care provider's order.
Beacon is doing the same.
“Unless you feel you are in an emergency situation, please stay home and call your physician’s office to discuss how you should proceed,” he said.
Other recommendations offered to the public to help prevent the spread of coronavirus included keeping a 6-foot separation from others in social settings, and canceling events where more than 250 visitors would be expected.
“We do not expect you to live in hiding,” Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick said. “We are not closing government operations — we are here to serve. We are not telling businesses to close. We expect you to still have access to grocery stores and supply stores. We cannot stress enough the basic rules of virus management. Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds. Do not touch your face. Cover your cough with a tissue or sleeve. If you’re sick please stay home and disinfect your house. If you are well, definitely live vibrantly.”
