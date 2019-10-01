School bus involved in collision

ELKHART — A Concord school bus with students on board was involved in a collision Monday morning, but no injuries were reported, according to a release by Concord Community Schools.
The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at the entrance to Old Farm Apartments. Elkhart City Police officers, joined by emergency personnel, responded to the scene.
The school bus was turning east out of the Old Farm Apartments subdivision onto West Mishawaka Road, the release said. A vehicle was eastbound on West Mishawaka Road. As the bus pulled out, the driver of the other vehicle swerved to avoid the collision but struck the side mirror of the bus, breaking the glass in the car’s right rear window.
The bus was transporting five students, including four Concord Intermediate School students and one Concord High School student.
Students were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel, but were found to be uninjured. Parents of the students were notified, the district said. Neither driver reported injuries.
There was minor damage to the left side mirror of the bus.
Students were transported in the same bus with a different driver to their schools as part of state and district protocols for bus-related incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.