School board votes to repurpose Hawthorne

ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools board voted 5-2 Tuesday to repurpose Hawthorne Elementary School at the end of the school year.
The board voted to repurpose the south side K-6 school into a “pre-K and community hub.” District officials unveiled the plan to repurpose the building in January to keep up with funding cuts in part due to declining enrollment.
The plan sparked opposition among teachers, parents and students in the Hawthorne district who have cited the school as a refuge for children and a central gathering place for the community.
At Tuesday’s meeting, many said they believed a decision had already been made and that their comments and concerns were obsolete. Others asked if the decision could be paused until the district exhausts all other possible options.
“The community feels this is a joke and that’s sad because the community chose you guys to represent us, and you have not represented us,” Elkhart resident Patricia Rodriguez-Styles told the board.
Superintendent Steve Thalheimer cited declining enrollment, national and local teacher shortages, and costs to renovate the building as primary reasons to repurpose Hawthorne.
“When we look at that investment in that entire building and what we would need to do for that, the recommendation for us, as an administrative team, is that it doesn’t make fiscal sense to do that,” he said.
He said fully renovating Hawthorne as a K-6 school would cost $5 million over a 20-year period while upgrading pre-K classroom spaces, creating an office and entrance on the back, and replacing a filter would cost only $1 million over two to four years.
Overall, he said, the proposal would save the district around $232,000 a year.
Some board members said they weren’t convinced keeping Hawthorne a K-6 school would be the best move for the students.
“I signed up for this job to do the best I could for the students,” board member Babette Boling said. “And I don’t feel I would be doing the best for our students if I were to keep them in the same situation and expect a different result for their outcomes or their learning abilities.”
Others said they don’t believe the community-at-large was given a fair opportunity to be heard.
“I was voted on to do what was right by the constituents of this school system that provide the students that go to our school system that we serve, and when we’re not doing that fair and just, we aren’t making the right decisions,” board member Kellie Mullins said.
In the end, the proposal passed with Mullins and Doug Weaver casting the dissenting votes.
Several attendees abruptly left the meeting following the decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.