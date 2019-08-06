Salsa Fest returns to Goshen

GOSHEN — The Goshen Farmers Market Salsa Fest will return for its fourth year next month.
The festival is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the market, 212 W. Washington St. The Goshen Board of Works approved a request Monday to close Washington Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Parking lot access for neighboring businesses will remain open.
Salsa Fest will feature food, music and entertainment, including games and a Mexican folk dancer performance at 9 a.m. The Better World Books Bus will also have children's books for free.
Participants can also enter their own salsa recipe into a contest. Entries will be judged at noon and winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
"I've judged for a few years in a row now and I enjoyed it," Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said at the meeting.
Also Monday, the board approved a rolling street closure on Main Street for several weeks as downtown sidewalk repair gets underway. Niblock Excavating plans to mobilize the week of Aug. 19 and continue until the end of September, according to Public Works Director Dustin Sailor.
He said they plan to start with sidewalk repair at the south end of the project corridor, which is between Madison and Pike streets. The rolling closure will affect the sidewalk and parking spaces as the work proceeds.
Closures may include a restriction of the outside travel lanes, but two-way traffic will still be in place, Sailor said.
The board also voted to allow Niblock to use city-owned property at 313, 315, 321 and 323 N. Main St. as a staging area for the work.
Niblock was awarded the $929,657 bid in July. It also includes milling and repaving of the road and, once that's done, re-striping to reduce the number of lanes from four to two and changing parallel parking to angled parking.
