ELKHART — The new owner of Concord Mall is bullish on the shopping center’s future, promising an investment in the facility, new stores and plans to convert any unused retail space to office space.
S.L. van der Zanden, the CEO and managing principal of CapRock Real Estate, confirmed completion of the long-awaited sale Friday.
In a phone call with ABC57, van der Zanden said the Chicago-based real estate firm has big plans for the mall, including bringing in a 20,000-square-foot retail tenant and converting unused retail space to office space.
“There are no plans to close the mall,” van der Zanden said, adding that the firm hopes to “clean up the mall’s image,” attract new tenants and increase overall traffic to the shopping center.
The 12-year-old firm already has three other Michiana properties in its portfolio, including an industrial center on Crescent Circle in South Bend, a medical building on Main Street in Mishawaka, and a retail strip mall on M-139 in Benton Harbor.
CapRock’s portfolio includes more than 1,000,000 square feet in commercial real estate.
People at the mall on South Main Street on Friday said they were excited about the prospects.
“We need this. Everybody’s shopping online and we need to get back,” said Sue Terrell of Elkhart. “I like to feel, touch and try on. I’m happy for the people who are still here and stuck it out. I’m excited about it and I hope they can get some of the old (stores) back in.”
Briyana Glassman, an employee at Claire’s, said she was glad to hear the mall was under new ownership.
“I’ve heard a couple of different stories about what we’re doing, and if they are doing what I think they’re doing, I’m OK with it,” Glassman said.
