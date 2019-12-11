S.R. 19 crash hospitalizes 2 men

ELKHART — A collision on S.R. 19 damaged a home and sent two men to hospitals early Wednesday.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Chaz Hufkens, 21, of Mishawaka, had been traveling east on C.R. 28 toward S.R. 19 southeast of Jimtown in his 2004 Ford Taurus and failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle.
The second vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Charger driven by Kenneth Tubicsak, 28, of Nappanee, was forced off the southeast side of the roadway as was Hufkens’ vehicle. Hufkens’ vehicle struck a residence located at 61022 S.R. 19.
Tubicsak was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by ambulance for complaint of lower back pain.
Hufkens was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by helicopter for what police described as life-threatening injuries. A report on his condition was not immediately available.
