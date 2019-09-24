ELKHART — The RV industry is preparing to make improvements for its consumers in a powerful way.
“There’s a very large shortage of RV technicians in the industry. As a result of that, it’s driving up repair times in the industry when consumers take their vehicles in to be repaired,” CEO/President of the RV Technical Institute Curt Hemmeler said.
Monday marked the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the institute, developed by the RV Industry Association, where the industry can teach new and existing technicians in a classroom setting.
“The big difference between what we did have and what we have now is that the curriculum has been completely standardized,” Hemmeler said.
The training facility’s curriculum was put together with the help of industry leaders and subject experts. It will teach everything about repairing recreational vehicles except for engines because, Hemmeler said, the majority of RVs on the road are towables.
Hemmeler said RV production and sales continue to grow, leading to more customers who need repairs.
“On top of that there is a national skills gap for all technicians,” he said.
Classes have already begun for some. The first partners from Illinois and Texas are already taking part in the program. Once they’re finished, they’ll be certified to teach the program to people at their own facilities.
Technician training classes will begin in the next month or two, Hemmeler said, though a date has not yet been set.
The four-tier system begins with Level 1, which prepares the student to be a pre-delivery inspection technician. They’re not qualified to fix the problem, but they’re capableof inspecting and diagnosing. Levels 2, 3 and 4 will enable technicians to repair RVs based on their level of expertise.
“We have a shortage of technicians and we need to train our technicians better,” Hemmeler said.
Those who go through the program will be able to work at dealerships, as a mobile tech and in manufacturing. The industry hopes to make the program affordable to the public as well as manufacturers looking to train their employees. Employers will also be able to train license partners to teach the curriculum nationwide.
“We now have a unified process for training, testing and certification that will be incorporated at an academic level,” said Craig Kirby, interim president of RV Industry Association.
The RV Technical Institute is located at 3333 Middlebury St., Elkhart. More information is available at www.rvia.org/rv-technical-institute.
